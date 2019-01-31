SOCIETY

Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman

EMBED </>More Videos

An artist is selling a Pringles wine tumbler.

A Texas woman banned from a Walmart in Wichita Falls for drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart has just become an artist's inspiration.

KTRK-TV reports, The Cup Artist is now selling tumblers that look like Pringles cans on Etsy.

"Now you can be like the lady banned from Walmart on (the) electric scooter," the Etsy page reads.

The owner of The Cup Artist says the 20 oz. tumblers, with lid and straw included, are for anyone who thought the woman was a genius.

The owner even wants to send a tumbler to the woman if she's not too ashamed by her newfound fame.
The tumbler sells for $29.99.
RELATED: Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED More News Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywinebuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Uber releases new fitness guide to help you workout while you ride
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Protest planned over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
More Society
Top Stories
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Another Frigid Night; Some Snow Showers Friday
Protecting your pet in the frigid temperatures
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Philadelphia councilman pleads not guilty in union fraud case
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
3 teens charged in shooting that left woman injured
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
More News