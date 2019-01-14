Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.
Police say the woman wasn't arrested, and her name was not released.

