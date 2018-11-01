SOCIETY

NEWFOUND FRIENDS: Father confronts son's accused bully and takes him on shopping spree

Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help. Watch the report from Action News at 12:30 p.m. on November 1, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Houston father has grabbed the attention of the nation after choosing to sit down for a heartfelt conversation with a boy who was bullying his son.

The decision ultimately brought the boys together.

"I really wanted to know what was wrong with him," said 28-year-old Aubrey Fontenot.

Aubrey says his 8-year-old son, Jordan, had been having problems with 11-year-old Tamarion at school for months.

"I talked to the school several times about it," Aubrey said. "One day my son's phone came up missing. This is enough. What are you guys going to do about it? Because I am upset, I'm really upset."

That's when Aubrey says he learned that his son's bully was actually being bullied too.

"I saw, honestly, I saw myself. I just saw somebody who needed a young me who just kind of needed that male guidance," Aubrey said.

Aubrey says the fifth grader confided in him that he didn't have any clean clothes or shoes and was being teased for it.

"The more I felt like he was opening up to me, I started to take him shopping and I just bought him a few things, just something to help him uplift his spirits, self-confidence, self-esteem, everything," Aubrey said.

Then Aubrey initiated a conversation between the two boys.

"A simple sit down. You speak your mind. You speak your mind. And we are going to come to some common ground, like men," Aubrey said. "Even though they are boys, they are going to be men. A lot of violence can be avoided if you just have understanding."

The two boys are now close friends.

"Ever since then, we started going to school, playing on the playground," Tamarion said.

"He is really cool," Jordan said. "He helps a lot of people and stuff. He has my back and I have his."

"They really treat each other like brothers. I can't separate them. I can't get them to stop talking to each other. They are just two goofballs," Aubrey said.

