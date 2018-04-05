SOCIETY

Coatesville boy helps save woman suffering apparent opioid overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy helps save overdose patient. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Chester County boy is getting kudos from police for helping save a life.

Coatesville police say little Amari noticed someone outside of his window in need of help and told his mom.

She called 911.

Police say the person was suffering an apparent opioid overdose.

Officer Ed Batykefer used Narcan to revive the person.

"It's pretty amazing that he saw that and he really thought to bring attention to his mother," Batykefer said.

Police gave Amari a $10 "ticket" towards a savings account, because he was "caught doing something right."


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsherooverdoseopioidsCoatesville
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News