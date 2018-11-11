Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush were on stage at the National Constitution Center Sunday afternoon wearing their newly bestowed Liberty Medals.The Bushes received the honor for the work of the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative."By far the greatest responsibility any president has is to be a commander in chief, leading the most courageous collection of men and women you will find anywhere," said George W. Bush. "We're helping them with healthcare, career opportunities, fellowship of other veterans. These men and women are tremendous national assets."The Military Service Initiative within the Bush Institute honors the service and sacrifice of all post-9/11 veterans and aims to help veterans and their families' transition to civilian life."Our military strength is the strength of our nation. Our service members are the strength of our military," said Laura Bush.This is the thirtieth annual Liberty Medal presentation. Inside it was a bi-partisan show of patriotism."It's part of the beauty of the constitution which brings together people of the different perspectives democrats and republicans to unite around great values of freedom," said National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen.Outside anti-war protestors made up of post 9/11 veterans used sirens and bullhorns to attempt to disrupt the event. Inside one protestor was removed."It was great to see the first amendment in action and people have the right to express their views," said Rosen.