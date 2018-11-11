LIBERTY MEDAL

George W. Bush and Laura Bush awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

George W. Bush and Laura Bush receive 2018 Liberty Medal: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., November 11, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush were on stage at the National Constitution Center Sunday afternoon wearing their newly bestowed Liberty Medals.

The Bushes received the honor for the work of the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative.

"By far the greatest responsibility any president has is to be a commander in chief, leading the most courageous collection of men and women you will find anywhere," said George W. Bush. "We're helping them with healthcare, career opportunities, fellowship of other veterans. These men and women are tremendous national assets."

The Military Service Initiative within the Bush Institute honors the service and sacrifice of all post-9/11 veterans and aims to help veterans and their families' transition to civilian life.

"Our military strength is the strength of our nation. Our service members are the strength of our military," said Laura Bush.

This is the thirtieth annual Liberty Medal presentation. Inside it was a bi-partisan show of patriotism.

"It's part of the beauty of the constitution which brings together people of the different perspectives democrats and republicans to unite around great values of freedom," said National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen.

Outside anti-war protestors made up of post 9/11 veterans used sirens and bullhorns to attempt to disrupt the event. Inside one protestor was removed.

"It was great to see the first amendment in action and people have the right to express their views," said Rosen.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldveteranliberty medal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIBERTY MEDAL
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
WATCH: Inside Story on John McCain's Liberty Medal speech, President Trump's response and more
More liberty medal
SOCIETY
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Man fired after wearing t-shirt with noose on it
Doctors respond to NRA after being told to 'stay in their lane'
Students build mini cop car for school resource officer
More Society
Top Stories
Car lands on telephone pole following crash
Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at casino
AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Monday
Death toll rises in California wildfire, matching deadliest
Special team of K9s depart South Jersey to bring comfort to those in California
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Show More
2 injured in crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Police search for vehicle that struck and killed a teenage boy in Rhawnhurst
Police search for suspect who set car on fire in Juniata
Golden Tate prepares to make Birds debut against the Cowboys
West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera
More News