California community rallies behind doughnut shop owner

Customers of a doughnut shop in Seal Beach are buying up all the baked goods so the owner can close early and spend more time with his wife, who is recovering from a brain aneurysm. (KABC)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (WPVI) --
Every day for the last 30 years, John Chhan has greeted his customers at Donut City in Seal Beach, California, starting at 4:30 a.m. He and his wife, Stella, have become a staple in the community.

For him, it's just nice working with his best friend and partner.

"It's a lot of fun, we work together, we stay together," Chhan said.

The doughnuts are good, try the apple fritter - but you better get there early. The fresh baked goodies are flying off the shelf like never before, often forcing Chhan to close early. Customers said that's the goal.

"A lot of people, they come to buy a lot of doughnuts from us and gave me more time to go visit my wife," Chhan said.

Last month, Chhan's wife had a brain aneurysm. She was rushed to the hospital and continues to recover at a nursing facility. It's been extremely difficult for their family.

"I hurt in my heart," Chhan said.
Customers quickly heard the news and wanted to help. So, they're snatching up doughnuts by the dozens.

"The sooner we can get him home and get support for her, (the) better for both of them and the community," customer Charlie Dickinson said.

On Thursday, the trays were cleaned out by 10:30 a.m. This sweet gesture by the community has left Chhan grateful beyond words.

"Oh, I feel warm, very appreciative," he said.

