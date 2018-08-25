California could become first state to ban plastic straws in restaurants

California could become the first state in the nation to ban restaurants from using plastic straws.
A bill is now awaiting the governor's signature.
However, the legislation would allow a customer to get one if they ask.
The measure applies to sit-down restaurants, not fast-food chains.
But some critics say it's just a drop in the bucket of all our plastic waste, while others say they don't want to be lectured about helping the environment.
