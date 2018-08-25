U.S. & WORLD

California could become first state to ban plastic straws in restaurants

California could become first state to ban plastic straws in restaurants.

California could become the first state in the nation to ban restaurants from using plastic straws.

A bill is now awaiting the governor's signature.

However, the legislation would allow a customer to get one if they ask.

The measure applies to sit-down restaurants, not fast-food chains.

But some critics say it's just a drop in the bucket of all our plastic waste, while others say they don't want to be lectured about helping the environment.

