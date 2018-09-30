U.S. & WORLD

Caterer steps in last minute to help officiate wedding

Caterer steps in last minute to help officiate wedding. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

For Kelsey and Andy Schneck, their "I Do" moment almost didn't happen.

"Our officiant, unfortunately, fell while we were at our rehearsal. Unfortunately, that resulted in her breaking her ankle. Here we are the night of our wedding and I don't know how I'm going to find someone with less than 24 hours notice to officiate our wedding," said Kelsey.

Enter Manny Morales. The couple's caterer, who happened to be delivering food for the rehearsal.

"I could see that she was really upset when we were talking," said Manny. "I was thinking in the back of my head like I can do this, I'm an officiant."

"I did not believe him at first. I thought he was joking," Kelsey said. "I asked him if he was available tomorrow at four."

Manny said yes without hesitating.

"I said I hope Manny can deliver and everyone started laughing and my best man said we all know he can deliver," Andy joked.

The couple agrees Manny delivered -- in both ways.

The next day Manny was back, but this time in slightly more formal attire.

"He saved our day kind of in every way possible," said Kelsey.

Manny says he believes in helping people every day, not just the big day.

"I feel that if you can help somebody, you should. And I knew I could, so I did," Manny said.

