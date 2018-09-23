U.S. & WORLD

Centuries-old shipwreck discovered off coast of Portugal

Centuries-old shipwreck discovered off coast of Portugal. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

A centuries-old shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of Portugal.

The vessel is believed to have sank sometime between 1575 and 1625.

Archaeologists found spices and Chinese ceramics onboard along with currency for the slave trade in some parts of Africa at the time.

Drivers will continue to work at the site to see if they can uncover further information about the ship and its cargo.

