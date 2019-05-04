Society

Chester County couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chester County couple has managed to stay in love for 72 years.

John and Antonette Biondi of Avondale were united as one on May 3, 1947.

Of course, we had to ask what the secret is, and they were pretty quick to answer.

"It's a lot of love. A lot of love. Loving one another. We argue, but never hate either," John said.

"We argued, we had misunderstandings, but you know you have to understand and let it pass, whatever it is," Antonette added. "And then when you have the children. You know, you don't dwell on it."

The Biondi's have four children who are now all married with their own kids.

Their granddaughter tells Action News that her grandparents are the greatest examples and blessings in her life.
