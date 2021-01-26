City ending partnership with Philly Fighting COVID after change to for-profit organization

This development comes just a little over a week after thousands received the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center hosted by Philly Fighting COVID. Approximately 2,500 healthcare workers were vaccinated over two days at the site.
The health department cites Philly Fighting COVID's change in corporate status as the reason for the end in partnership.
"We have recently been made aware of a change in PFC's corporate status that took place without our knowledge, from nonprofit to for-profit. As part of this change, PFC updated its data privacy policy in a way that could allow the organization to sell data collected through PFC's pre-registration site," said Jame Garrow, a spokesperson for the health department.
Garrow called the changes troubling.
"The City has not been notified of any of these data having been sold. But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC's unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC," added Garrow.
City officials said they haven't been notified of any sold data and that Philly Fighting COVID made the changes without discussing it with them.
The health department is currently developing plans to shift future vaccine allocations to other providers.
It is also scheduling new clinics to ensure that people who were vaccinated at PFC's clinics at the Convention Center can get their second dose.
For Philadelphians, there is no official sign up through the Department of Public Health's website so far, but there is an interest form to fill out. The City of Philadelphia strongly recommends that people who wish to express their interest in vaccination do so in the city's portal at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest.
There are clinics run by other organizations like Black Doctors Consortium later Tuesday and Thursday, sign-ups are needed.
Philly Fighting COVID updated its private policy on Monday. It says, "The company will not sell data to any parties."
Action News reported on Philly Fighting COVID opening a testing site at the Fillmore in June.
Statement from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health:
