Collegeville Bakery holds rally for family who lost sons in fire

The Action Cam in Collegeville today @CvilleItalBake for their Easter Egg Raffle. All money raised went to the Lukens family...who tragically lost 2 of their kids in a house fire right before Christmas. @6abc pic.twitter.com/j1sILZFVim — Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) March 31, 2018

Residents of Collegeville rallied around a family devastated by fire.Proceeds from a raffle organized by The Collegeville Italian Bakery were given to the Lukens family on Saturday.The family tragically lost two sons Bryan and Parker when their Schwenksville home went up in flames last December.On Saturday, the Lukens received a check for more than $1,500.The winner of the raffle receive a 45 pound, hollow, chocolate Easter egg imported from Italy.------