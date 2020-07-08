Christopher Columbus statue taken down in Pennsauken, Trenton next

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Christopher Columbus statues are coming down in two New Jersey cities.
A concrete slab is all that is left to show where Pennsauken's Columbus statue once stood.
Crews removed the monument from Cooper River Park along North Park Drive Tuesday night.
Camden County Freeholders announced plans last month to move the statue to a private location and replace it with new artwork.
In Trenton, officials announced the statue in Christopher Columbus Park will be removed and placed in storage.
The statue has been wrapped in a tarp since it was vandalized three weeks ago.
Some argue Christopher Columbus shouldn't be celebrated, due to his treatment of indigenous people.
Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released this statement on the removal of the statue:
"The current national debate on racial justice has led to a long-overdue examination of how we honor our past, including our statues, monuments, and the names of our parks and schools. Our communities rightfully expect that the individuals we celebrate actually represent the principles of freedom and equality that we all hold dear.
The statue of Christopher Columbus, long held in the park of the same name, will be taken down and placed in storage. We're grateful for the community input we've received on both sides of the issue, but what we know about Columbus simply makes his image a poor fit for a city that is as diverse as Trenton. We will continue to engage the community on where the statue should go and what the new name of the park will be."
