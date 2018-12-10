SOCIETY

Community buys Christmas trees from Willey Farms month after fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
A fire in the early morning hours of November 5 was the Willey family's worst nightmare.

Their family-owned business, Willey Farms along Route 13 in Townsend, burned to the ground as they looked on, helpless to save it.
EMBED More News Videos

Massive fire destroys farmers market in Townsend, Delaware. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on November 5, 2018.


A little more than a month later, on Black Friday, the Willey family was back on their feet.

Nowhere near back to normal, the family rallied to sell Christmas trees, wreaths and greenery in the parking lot, and loyal customers came.

"It's important for us, but I think it's important for the community, too. We need to get hugs. We need to give hugs and show we're here," said Allison Willey Seewald. "We have a little temporary office in the back, in like a little trailer, and customers are stopping in. They're bringing cookies and they're bringing soup and they're bringing hugs, flowers."

Customers happily gave hugs and one even delivered hand-knitted hats for the family.

Over the years, Willey Farms grew from a farm stand founded by Donald and Irene Willey in 1975, to a landmark business of over 100,000 square feet, known for fresh fruits and vegetables, a bakery, deli and butcher shop, a large gift shop, a nursery, and even a television show.

Even in the midst of the fire, family members could talk about how much this place means to the community.

"Willey Farms has always been entwined with the community. That's something we've always prided ourselves in, a customer walks in and they're immediately family," said Richard Seewald.
That community family is now supporting the Willey Family and their employees. There's a fund to help employees at Dover Federal Credit Union and local businesses have offered jobs to the staff.

As for the future?

"There's lots of plans every day. They're changing depending on what the insurance company says, and even more importantly, what the state says," Gretchen Willey-Gill said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsPhilly Proudfarmers marketfireholidaychristmasTownsend
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
More Society
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years
Wharton professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Walmart
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
Show More
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
Man charged $1K for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Plane makes emergency landing on N.J. golf course
More News