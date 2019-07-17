Society

Controversial billboard shows up on I-95 North

A controversial billboard has shown up on I-95 North.

The question -- is it tongue in cheek or out of line?

A number of Action News viewers reached out about the billboard for Gabay and Gottlieb Cosmetic, a plastic and reconstruction surgery center on Roosevelt Boulevard.

It features a fit woman in a swimsuit and reads, "Keeping Our Beaches Beautiful."

Some people wrote, "Body shaming is disgusting. Keep our city beautiful, take down your billboard."

Others say they're not against plastic surgery, but what kind of message does it send to young women who think they need to fix their bodies to be perceived as beautiful.

Action News reached out to the office and chatted with Dr. Neil Gottlieb who says the billboard was never meant to be negative, and they would never shame anyone.

He says they cater to clients of every age, weight and size and if people are offended, it's clearly not effective advertising.

The billboard has been up a few times over the past three years, and this is the first time they've received this kind of feedback.

He says it was meant to be lighthearted and comedic, but if people don't want to see this, they will simply move on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyadvertisingbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman alleges sexual assault inside hospital room at Jefferson
POLL: Have you ever received a citation for littering?
Car wedged under truck on Route 1 in Delaware City
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency
New campaign highlights the dangers behind sugary treats for kids
Show More
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
AccuWeather: Excessive heat and drenching storms
Hahnemann begins implementing closures
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in N.J. summer camp bathroom
Firefighters battle storefront blaze in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News