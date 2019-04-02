Society

North Carolina couple celebrates 82 years of marriage

Charlotte couple celebrates 82 years of marriage.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WPVI) -- A North Carolina couple may have one of the longest marriages ever.

WTVD-TV reports, D.W. Williams and his wife Willie Williams celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage on Sunday.

DW is 103 years old, and his lifetime bride is 100.

Family members threw a party for them at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in North Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," great-granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene told ABC affiliate WSOC.

So what's their secret?

"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," D.W. and Willie Williams both said.
