North Carolina couple celebrates 82 years of marriage

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WPVI) -- A North Carolina couple may have one of the longest marriages ever. WTVD-TV reports , D.W. Williams and his wife Willie Williams celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage on Sunday.DW is 103 years old, and his lifetime bride is 100.Family members threw a party for them at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in North Charlotte."To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," great-granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene told ABC affiliate WSOC So what's their secret?"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," D.W. and Willie Williams both said.