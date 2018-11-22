Couple volunteers to help neighbors in need all year long

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks and remembering those less fortunate.Pam and Lew Waber are retired but still working weekly in the Philabundance Hunger Relief Center in South Philadelphia.They help pack, sort and prepare donated food for distribution to local pantries and food cupboards in the nine county region that Philabundance serves."It's great for us to be part of a team," Lew said. "It's nice to be able to work together... It's been very fulfilling for us."Philabundance feeds 90,000 people every week, and the Wabers are part of an army of 15,000 volunteers."We're really grateful to all those who volunteer their time during the year. We need a lot of volunteers... Hunger is an issue 365 days a year," said Stefanie Arck-Baynes, Director of Communications for Philabundance.In volunteering, the Wabers say they are getting as much they are giving."Helping, meeting other people, and feeling like I've done something good for the day," Pam said."I have at least as much satisfaction volunteering here as I did in my career in medicine, and a lot less stress," said Lew.It feeds their need to continue giving back"If you feel something needs fixing, get in and roll up your sleeves and try to help do it," Lew said.And Philabundance couldn't do what it does without them."We also have family night once a month where people can come in and bring their children and start to instill a sense of giving back at a young age," Arck-Baynes said.-----