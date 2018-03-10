SOCIETY

Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters

Crews continue to restore power after powerful nor'easters. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

The two powerful nor'easters have kept PECO crews busy restoring power all week long.

Officials with the company expect most people will be back online today, and just a few will have to wait until tomorrow.

This is welcoming news for the 200 homes and businesses that have gone without electricity for more than seven days.

A spokesperson explained that critical customers, like hospitals, take priority first, followed by the jobs that will get the greatest number of customers back online.

So those whose downed lines don't impact many other people end up waiting for service.

At last check, PECO is reporting just over 1,100 outages.

In New Jersey, there are 3,298 local PSE&G customers in the dark - most of them in Burlington County.

