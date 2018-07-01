U.S. & WORLD

Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension

EMBED </>More Videos

Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

The Dancing Doctor isn't a doctor anymore.

The state of Georgia has suspended her medical license.

Windell Boutte gained national attention when videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures surfaced.

She shared the videos on Youtube, and said the patients asked for them.

During her two and a half year suspension, Boutte isn't allowed to refer to herself as a doctor or practice medicine in any way.

Boutte insists she did nothing wrong.

She's also facing at least five malpractice suits, which aren't related to the videos.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddancedoctors
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News