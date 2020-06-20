race in america

Demonstrators topple Confederate monument statues in DC and NC amid Juneteenth celebrations

General Albert Pike is said to be the chief founder of Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War
By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Demonstrators climbed and successfully toppled two statues from the Confederate monument outside of the North Carolina Capitol building on Friday evening.

Earlier in the evening, after marching in celebration of Juneteeth, demonstrators threw yellow ropes around two of the statues on the 75-foot tall Confederate monument on the ground of the North Carolina State Capitol. The demonstrators then pulled on the ropes--one of the statues swaying--but neither figure fell.



Police officers then intervened, preventing the demonstrators from completely pulling the statue down before leaving the site.

On a second attempt, demonstrators returned to the monument and successfully removed both statues before dragging them down W. Hargett Street. One Confederate statue is now hanging from a light post along W. Hargett Street and another on the steps of the Wake County courthouse.

WATCH: Demonstrators remove Confederate statues from the monument in front of North Carolina Capitol building
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators pulled down two statues from the Confederate monument outside the NC Capitol building before dragging them away.



The only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital is also gone.

Protesters toppled it and set it on fire Friday while marking Juneteenth.
EMBED More News Videos

A statue honoring General Albert Pike, who some claim was a chief founder of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, was torn down and burned in Washington D.C.


The statue honored General Albert Pike who some claim was a chief founder of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War.

Police have since removed the statue from the light pole and the front of the Wake County courthouse.



After the tearing down of the Confederate statues, our sister station WTVD caught up with Raleigh social justice activist Kerwin Pittman.

"To any form of democracy, there's no smooth road. So however they come down, so be it," Pittman said. "If the powers that be are not willing to officially take them down, as you can see, the people want them removed, the people want them down, but yet they're still up. So what you're seeing right now is outcry from the people saying they want these Confederate monuments down in the city of Raleigh."

In a message to the city of Raleigh Pittman said this, "It would be wise to the city of Raleigh, any other Confederate monuments you may have, if you do not want them destroyed, from the people, it would be wise for you to move them off of the grounds and put them in private property."
EMBED More News Videos

Pittman said the City of Raleigh should remove its Confederate monuments from public spaces and put them on private property.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinablack lives matterprotestu.s. & worldconfederate monumentrace in americajuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Woman convinces employer to make Juneteenth paid holiday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
Show More
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, ABC News reports
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
George Floyd's friend, former NBA star speaks at Philly Juneteenth rally
More TOP STORIES News