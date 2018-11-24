Diocese of Sacramento offers free schooling for students displaced by Camp Fire

The Diocese of Sacramento is offering free tuition to its more than three dozen private Catholic schools to students displaced by the fires in Northern California.
Officials say all education costs associated with the school will be at no expense through the remainder of the school year.
That includes tuition, which usually costs between five and six thousand dollars.
Students will also receive uniforms, school materials, hot lunches and all other expenses.
