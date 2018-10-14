Large groups of dirt bikes are being spotted all over Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.Police say hundreds of riders are all across the city, riding in memory of a young man well-known for his dirt bike stunts that he posted to social media.Sunday is the fourth anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Kyrell Tyler, known as 'dirt bike Rell."Tyler was gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia in 2014.From our Sky 6 cameras, we could see hundreds of bikers riding and doing tricks coming over the Platt Bridge around 4 p.m.A similar scene earlier in the afternoon in Fairmount Park near Poplar and Sedgely. Dozens of dirt bikes and ATVs.We saw them in numerous other city locations and police said upwards of 1,000 are riding this afternoon."I got nervous for my son because they started coming this way," said Benjamin Johnson of West Mount Airy. "At first they were on the street. Then they came across the park, and they came too close to us. I kind of ran them off but he was standing there by himself and I ran them away from him."Police said most of these vehicles are illegal to drive on city streets, but say they are just monitoring the situation right now to prevent the large groups of riders from fleeing at a high rate of speed.So far no arrests have been made.If you see any dangerous or illegal activity, you are asked to contact police.------