Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees

Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 1, 2018.

Workers at Walt Disney resorts are in for a big pay raise.

That's because the company has agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2021.

This comes after Disney reached a deal with its unions.

That's a 50-percent hike, which covers thousands of park and resort employees.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

