Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees

Workers at Walt Disney resorts are in for a big pay raise.
That's because the company has agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2021.
This comes after Disney reached a deal with its unions.
That's a 50-percent hike, which covers thousands of park and resort employees.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
societyu.s. & worlddisneyDisney Worlddisneylandminimum wage
