Dr. Seuss books delivered 20 years after being ordered

A late delivery meant that a grandmother who ordered books for her granddaughter can now read them to her great-grandson.

ORLANDO, Fla. --
A grandmother who ordered books for her granddaughter received them in time - to read them to her great-grandson!

Orlando grandmother Vera Walker ordered a set of Dr. Seuss books for her granddaughter in 1998, but they never arrived.

Walker didn't know what had happened to her order until a package recently arrived at her home containing the books.

Walker's granddaughter has since become a mother, so Walker is reading the books to her 4-year-old great-grandson. She said her great-grandson loves the books.

