Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used at MLK Day ceremony

"Loaner Bell" for annual MLK Day ringing. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There will be some changes to the annual Liberty Bell ceremony that takes place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Philadelphia.

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Liberty Bell Pavilion is closed and the historic symbol is off limits.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has stepped in and offered the Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc. a "loaner bell" to use at a different location.

Now, the ringing of the bell will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the Philadelphia 21 Hotel at 17th and Market streets.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to speak at the ceremony.

