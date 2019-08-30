Families preparing for Labor Day weekend at the shore

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drone 6 was Down the Shore high above Sea Isle City, New Jersey. It will be one of the coveted beach destinations this Labor Day weekend.The kids are definitely soaking up those last days in the sun before school starts."We love to bike ride, you know, and figure out the new stuff that is around here and when we go to the beach we like to thank the lifeguards for being there and looking out for us," said Sal Sollena of Woolwich Township.Businesses like The Big Dipper Ice Cream and Shakes, say Labor Day Weekend is always a money maker and they are ready for the crowds."It is the third busiest weekend of the summer. First is the Fourth of July, then Memorial Day and we like to close if off with Labor Day. So we are hoping to go out with a bang," said Steve Mchale, owner of The Big Dipper Ice Cream and Shakes.It's fun in the sun on our beaches but down south, folks in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Dorian. We dodge the bullet, but Chief Renny Steele with Seal Isle Beach Patrol, says local beaches could still see some rough surf and rip currents are always a risk."We are a little concerned about the water conditions. You can see today we are flying the yellow flag which is a medium hazard, but with the storms down south and when they are going to hit here and change the surf conditions, that is a concern for us," said Chief Renny Steele, with the Sea Isle Beach Patrol.If you're headed down the shore, the chief has some advice that could save your life."You have heard it a thousand times: swim in front of a lifeguard. Besides that, talk to the lifeguard about whether you should be body surfing dependent upon the surf conditions," said Chief Renny.Back on the beach, the fun continues with everyone hoping the hours over the next several days wind down as slow as possible because next week, it's back to reality."Back to work, back to school, back to the every day, so we are just getting in those last couple of days of sunshine," said Kate Kinek from Ambler, Pennsylvania.