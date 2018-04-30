SOCIETY

Family seeks help to stay in United States

Family seeks help to stay in United States. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An undocumented family will get a chance at freedom thanks to a North Philadelphia church and a local lawmaker.

Carmela Hernandez and her four children sought the help of the Church of the Advocate to try and stay in the U.S.

Congressman Bob Brady heard their story and introduced a private bill in Congress for immigration relief for Carmela and her children.

The family of five officially took sanctuary last December.

Supporters of the family delivered more than 3,200 signatures to ICE calling for the agency to grant a stay of removal.

