People around the world are getting ready to ring in the New Year, and in Philadelphia thousands of people will head to the Delaware River waterfront to watch fireworks.The first round of fireworks is at 6 p.m. Monday, which is great for families and young kids.The second show is at midnight to ring in 2019.SugarHouse casino sponsors the fireworks displays.You can see the fireworks for miles in every direction, but it's fun to get a front row seat. So, people line up and watch on both sides of the Delaware River - they come to the RiverRink, they find a perch and they take it all in.The shows are about 15 minutes long, and are synchronized to soundtracks.It's festive, fun, and a great way to ring in the New Year.-----