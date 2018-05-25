U.S. & WORLD

'Flags In' Memorial Day tradition continues at Arlington National Cemetery

'Flags In' at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WPVI) --
On Memorial Day this year, 230,000 American flags will mark the graves of fallen military personnel at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flags are placed there each year as part of a decades-old tradition.

The "Flags In" effort began back in 1948.

It is now carried out every year by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, nicknamed "The Old Guard."

The soldiers also place about 14,000 flags at the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

