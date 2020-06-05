Society

How to watch the George Floyd memorial service in North Carolina

RAEFORD, N.C. -- George Floyd's life will be remembered and honored in a second memorial service on Saturday, this time in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

The memorial will consist of a public viewing and private family service and is expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Floyd, who is originally from Fayetteville.

Here's what you need to know about the memorial


LOCATION: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Raeford, NC
PUBLIC VIEWING: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. EST
PRIVATE MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST

If you're in the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville area, you can watch the service live on television on ABC11 and on ABC11.com. In other cities, stream it here live on this page.

After Saturday's memorial, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life.

