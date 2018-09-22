OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22 for National Public Lands Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

You can celebrate the first day of fall by visiting hundreds of national parks for free on Saturday, September 22, in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Though many national parks don't charge an admission fee, those that normally do will waive the fee on Sept. 22.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, which the National Park Service calls the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort. National parks around the country are offering volunteer work projects, and participants who volunteer on Sept. 22 will receive a free admission coupon to use at a future date.



"(National Public Lands Day) celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health," the National Park Service said.

Sept. 22 is the National Park Service's third fee-free day of the year; the fourth and final one is November 11, Veterans Day. Visitors may still be charged for amenity or user fees on free admission days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyenvironmentnational park serviceparkoutdoor adventuresfree stuffu.s. & world
OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
And the best beach in America is...
Adam Joseph's Spring Adventure at Tree House World
Adam's Spring Adventure at Woodside Farm Creamery
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
More outdoor adventures
SOCIETY
Special Olympics training takes place at New Castle County's Carousel Park
Greek spiders spin giant webs over shore town
Gun buyback to be held in Willingboro, New Jersey
6abc Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
More News