Philadelphians find ways to stay cool outdoors as Heat Health Emergency continues

Philadelphia is under a Heat Health Emergency on Saturday, and officials recommend everyone take it easy as temperatures remain oppressive.

Officials recommend that anyone out during the heat wave wears and reapplies sunscreen, finds shade, and drinks plenty of water.

Those who did have outside events planned around the city, however, made accommodations for the weather.

Those who did have outside events planned around the city, however, made accommodations for the weather.

"It's too hot, but not too hot that we won't eat tacos and nachos," joked Joe Wade from The Nacho Depot.

He and his team were vendors at the annual Kamp For Kids Philly Food Truck Festival in South Philadelphia.

The event helps children with autism go to summer camp.

Organizers were giving away spray fans to keep attendees cool.

"Once you come into the ticket booth, we'll sit there and give you a spray bottle ... you can come back and refill it as many times as necessary," said Jamiel Owens from Kare for Kids.

The city is under a Heat Health Advisory until 8 p.m., meaning it's recommended people take it easy and find cool spaces.

That extreme heat is the reason why the Street Dog Coalition pushed its free clinic at this Kensington Park on the 3000 block of Ruth Street up from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.

"It's nice here we have the grass, it's a little cooler for them to stand on, but especially with the high heat warnings over the past couple of days, we really want to keep pets indoors as much as possible," said Katie Krebs, a veterinarian.

If you have a pet, vets recommend you also keep them well hydrated and look for signs they may be overheating, like panting or fatigue.

Runners prepping for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon were certainly feeling some fatigue on their training run.

They set out in the morning to get their workout in before the hottest part of the day.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management recommends that anyone out during the heat wave wears and reapplies sunscreen, finds shade, and drinks plenty of water.