Girl battling cancer receives incredible show of love from classmates

Watch the full video of the show of support for Cadence Lindley at Roslyn Elemnetary School.

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
This is a story that started in Montgomery County and is spreading straight across the country, warming hearts along the way.

Seven-year-old Cadence Lindley is battling a rare form of leukemia.

Back in March, Cadence suddenly began developing a series of symptoms - back pain, fevers, and leg pain that came and went with each passing day.

Days later, the diagnosis came, AML, and with that an aggressive course of treatments to fight it, including three rounds of chemotherapy - all of which kept her in the hospital, and out of school.

But her classmates weren't about to let a disease get in the way of their friendship. And so this past Monday, Roslyn Elementary School in Abington invited Cadence back to let her know that as she fights, they're fighting for her.

Video of the heartwarming moment shows a wall of students and teachers outside the school displaying signs of support, all of them chanting "Cadence! Cadence!" as the little girl and her family drive slowly through it all.

The camera periodically pans to the backseat, showing Cadence beaming like a star - clearly moved by the momentous show of support.

Cadence is home after having received a second stem cell transplant, which was a success, and her family says she is now cancer free and on the mend!

-----
