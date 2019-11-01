Disney World

Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. -- Colette Grier captured video of her daughter's reaction to receiving a surprise trip to Disney World for her birthday.

The Oct. 26 video shows the little one opening her gift bag at her home in Junction City, Kansas.

Inside her gift bag was a pair of Mickey Mouse ears that her parents purchased, unbeknownst to her, to wear for the trip. Grier then tells her daughter that they are all going to Disney World in Florida for a week and would be leaving the next day.

Grier told Storyful her daughter, who will be turning 8-years-old later this month, is a huge Disney fan and has been begging to be taken to Disney World for a year.

"All the while, I already had the trip booked but kept telling her, 'maybe one day.'"

The family decided to take the early birthday trip because Grier's husband will be deployed right before their daughter's actual birthday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
