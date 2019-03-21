Society

Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle wins school's 'Crazy Hair Day'

EMBED <>More Videos

Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle goes viral

HOUSTON, Texas -- A little girl's extravagant hairstyle is getting her a lot of attention in class and online.

Houston's own Atlantis Castillo needed something different for "Crazy Hair Day" at school, and her mother came up with an over-the-top win.

Atlantis' hair was braided to resemble the Little Mermaid character Ariel,

The hairstyle featured a brightly-colored braid that resembled a creative mermaid tail. It even had a real-life Ariel doll on the top.

Teachers and students at Clear Lake United Methodist Church preschool were stunned by the imaginative take on this movie favorite.

Mermaids are more than just a fad for this family. Atlantis' sister Ariel shared the photo online, where it quickly found fans around the world.

She told ABC13 the girls have grown up loving mermaids, thanks to their mother's creativity and 'under the sea' obsession.

DREAM JOB? Posting asks for nanny to watch children 'in character' as Disney princess
EMBED More News Videos

Job posting requests Disney princess nanny. Watch the report from March 20, 2019.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhairmermaidschoolfashion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
How $38 Million In Cocaine Was Seized at Port of Philadelphia
Indicted Philly labor leader challenges bribery charges
Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies
Robocall a problem looking for a solution say exasperated phone users
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
Show More
AccuWeather: Spring Soaking to Wicked Winds
City Council recognizes Vernon Odom for 42 years of service at Action News
Upper Dublin police investigating recent car break-ins
Philly D.A. wants to reform how office approaches parole and probation
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
More TOP STORIES News