Society

Hearing to approve sale of St. Christopher's Hospital scheduled for Monday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The future of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is being decided in bankruptcy court in Wilmington.

A judge could give the green light on a deal that would make Drexel University and Tower Health the new owners of the hospital.

The two groups won the bid to buy St. Christopher's on Friday for $50 million.

The auction came in the aftermath of the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

The parent company of both hospitals filed for bankruptcy in June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtonbankruptcyhospitaldrexel university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J. mom believes missing daughter may be victim of human trafficking
2 shot, 1 dead, in Tacony home invasion
Man stabbed multiple times at Center City intersection
Man shocked while attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say
Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8
AccuWeather: It's autumn, but feels like summer today
Rare, deadly virus detected in 3 Pennsylvania counties
Show More
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
10 rescued from fast-moving fire in Parkside
One arrested following police standoff in Bethlehem
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
More TOP STORIES News