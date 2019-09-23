Hearing to approve sale of St. Christopher's Hospital scheduled for Monday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The future of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children is being decided in bankruptcy court in Wilmington.
A judge could give the green light on a deal that would make Drexel University and Tower Health the new owners of the hospital.
The two groups won the bid to buy St. Christopher's on Friday for $50 million.
The auction came in the aftermath of the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.
The parent company of both hospitals filed for bankruptcy in June.
