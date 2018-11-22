HOLIDAY

Here's how you can send your letter to Santa and help a good cause

Michael, 6, mails a letter to Santa with the help of Fresno Firefighters at Macy's Believe Launch at Macy's River Park on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. (Tomas Ovalle/AP Images for Macy's)

Here's an easy way to spread Christmas cheer: Write a letter to Santa for charity.

Now through Dec. 24, when you write a letter to Santa and send it through Macy's Believe campaign, the department store will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

To participate, write a physical letter when you visit a Macy's store or go to the Believe website to write your letter online. It doesn't have to be a wish; you can also write a message of hope and Christmas cheer.


The campaign is inspired by the story of 8-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897 asking if Santa exists. The editor's reply began, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist."

Make-A-Wish uses the money to grant wishes to kids with life-threatening medical conditions. On its Believe campaign site, Macy's says it has raised more than $100 million since 2003.
