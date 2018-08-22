SOCIETY

Homeless Texas A&M graduate lands job after handing out resumes on street corner

Homeless Aggie who handed out resumes on street corner lands a job

SAN JOSE, California (WPVI) --
There's good news about a Texas A&M graduate who was homeless and handing out resumes in California. He finally got a job!

KTRK-TV reports, David Casarez was trying to launch his own tech company in Silicon Valley when he ran out of cash and was forced to live in his car.

His story went viral after someone shared a photo of him, passing out resumes on a street corner. His sign read, "Hungry for success."

After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers. Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez included Google, Pandora and Netflix.

Since then, we're happy to report Casarez has a job.
Casarez tweeted that he accepted a position as a software engineer with a drone airspace defense company.


