Hundreds of toys donated to CHOP in tribute to little boy

A New Jersey couple is paying tribute to the memory of their little boy by bringing Christmas cheer to hospitalized children.Rob and Desiree Hopkins' son, Wyatt, was just shy of his 5th birthday when he unexpectedly passed away in November of last year.On Tuesday, Rob and Desiree delivered hundreds of gifts to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The family is calling the effort "Wyatt's Blue Christmas Toy Drive" because blue was his favorite color.His mom says he would have loved the idea of giving back."He was wonderful. I know that he would just love this. He truly made everybody feel better that he came across," Desiree said. "He was awesome."The family is hoping to make this an annual event.-----