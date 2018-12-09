SOCIETY

Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep

Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
Dozens of people were arrested in New Jersey last week as part of a five-day federal immigration sweep.

Federal officials say the 105 people taken into custody included several who were wanted by Interpol for alleged crimes in their home countries. It also targeted people who authorities say re-entered the U.S. after being deported and several alleged gang members.

The sweep was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in 16 of New Jersey's 21 counties. It began a day after state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced new guidelines that limit law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

In a statement Friday announcing the arrests, immigration officials said the operation was planned before Grewal issued his directive.

Those arrested will appear before an immigration judge for possible deportation.

