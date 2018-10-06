U.S. & WORLD

Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students

Indiana teacher makes scarves for cold students.

Students at one Indiana school won't have to worry about being underdressed this winter.

That's because teacher Jeffrey Thomas has been making them scarves.

Thomas has made more than 660 scarves for students since last winter.

The act of selflessness caught the attention of fast food chain Hardee's recently.

The restaurant just gave Thomas a $10,000 grant.

He hopes to use that money to start his own foundation, to help even more students.

