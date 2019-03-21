Society

Internet sparks debate over how many 'chuggas' are appropriate before a 'choo choo'

EMBED <>More Videos

Internet sparks debate over how many 'chuggas' are appropriate before a 'choo choo'. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

How many times should you say "chugga" before you say "choo choo"?

Yes, it's the debate nobody asked for, but everybody has an opinion on.

It all started on Reddit with a user posting that exact question, saying they have always said two, but their child was saying three, while their pre-school teacher claimed one "chugga" is good.

The post garnered more than 30,000 reactions, with answers all over the board.

Some claimed as many as eight or 12 "chuggas" were appropriate before saying "choo choo".

However, if you're going to go by the book written on the topic, it's two "chuggas" before a "choo choo".

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyredditdebatebig talkerstrains
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
How $38 Million In Cocaine Was Seized at Port of Philadelphia
Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
AccuWeather: Spring Soaking to Wicked Winds
Upper Dublin police investigating recent car break-ins
Show More
Philly D.A. wants to reform how office approaches parole and probation
S. Jersey family spreading positive message on World Down Syndrome Day
Wolf says $4.5B plan could help schools clean up lead paint
Home invasion suspects sought in Franklin Township
Eagles bring back DE Curry on 1-year deal
More TOP STORIES News