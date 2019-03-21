Internet sparks debate over how many 'chuggas' are appropriate before a 'choo choo'

How many times should you say "chugga" before you say "choo choo"?Yes, it's the debate nobody asked for, but everybody has an opinion on.It all started on Reddit with a user posting that exact question, saying they have always said two, but their child was saying three, while their pre-school teacher claimed one "chugga" is good.The post garnered more than 30,000 reactions, with answers all over the board.Some claimed as many as eight or 12 "chuggas" were appropriate before saying "choo choo".However, if you're going to go by the book written on the topic, it's two "chuggas" before a "choo choo".-----