Society

Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm

By Cornell W. Barnard
CONCORD, Calif. -- The East Bay parents of a dead West Point cadet have been granted the right to use their late son's sperm to try and conceive a child.

West Point Cadet Peter Zhu, 21, of Concord was killed in a skiing accident last February in New York. Zhu's fellow cadets held a memorial for him on the slopes in March.

Now a New York judge has granted his parent's the right to use their late son's sperm with a potential surrogate.

According to a court Petition, the Zhu family said, "When Peter was alive, he often told us how he wanted children of his own one day and that he wanted to give us grandchildren."

The Zhu's petition goes on to say about their only child.

"Without obtaining genetic material from Peter's body, it will be impossible to carry on our family's lineage-- and our family name will die."

The judge ruled, noting potential ethical considerations.

Jennifer Lahl is the founder of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, an East Bay non-profit focused on the ethics of technology and assisted reproduction. She takes issue with the family's request.

"On one level, you could say it's human experimentation. This future child does not get to consent to intentionally being brought into a world where father is already missing and mother may not be part of the equation," said Lahl.

Zhu's family were granted the right to retrieve their son's sperm when his organs were harvested in March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordcourtlawsuitarmy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News