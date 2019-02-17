LiveConnections works to create the next generation of musicians

LiveConnections is a local nonprofit specializing in music education and collaborative concerts."We believe in giving voices that haven't had a chance to be heard, a place to be heard and we believe music can be a powerful force for social change," says David Bradley.The program was founded by David Bradley, and this year marks its 10th anniversary."Students get to work with adults in ways they might not get to. They work with first-class teachers who are driven to set them up to succeed," says Bradley.For the past three years, LiveConnections has been collaborating with the music technology program at Hill-Freedman World Academy."The idea was that through bringing more resources to the students, we would create more opportunities," says Ezechial Thurman of Hill-Freedman World Academy, "We have one recording booth and we have access for 120 students who are a part of our curriculum."The students get to work with Grammy-nominated and renowned artists to create and record their own original songs."The songs they've made deal with personal struggle, deal with love, deal with celebrating what matters to them, deal with issues of racism," Bradley says."It gives me a chance to be creative and I love that. I love writing songs, I always have," says 11th grader Rajah Goldstein."This partnership focuses on students making music and students using music to express their ideas, their emotions," says Bradley.Last year, the students released an album titled "What's Going On" and they say they've gained much experience from the year-long process."I learned to be confident in my own voice and I started to appreciate my art as a performance poet," says 12th grader Gabrielle Beard."This is my dream right here. I do want to progress in music even past here," says 11th grader Traquel Artis.On February 23rd, the students will take the stage at the Charles M. Finley Rec Center to celebrate Black History Month."And they set aside an entire hour for a full feature of our student artists to perform songs," says Thurman. "We want to create the next generation of creators."-----