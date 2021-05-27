Society

Local artist up for Guinness World Record for the largest drawing ever

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local artist is waiting for the Guinness Book of World Records to certify the fact that she is indeed the record holder for the largest drawing ever completed by an individual.

In the meantime, Dyymond Whipper-Young brought some of her lucky art students to the Franklin Institute on Wednesday to help her add some color to her massive drawing.

"It really makes me feel good that they get to be a part of it and that it has become a collaborative effort," says Whipper-Young. "Like so many things, when you talk about creativity, we do so many things collaboratively together. I love that they were able to leave their mark as well."

Twenty-five of Whipper-Young's art students from Independence Charter School West joined her to bring this drawing to life.



Her massive design is at the Franklin Institute's Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition.

The kids had their work cut out for them. The drawing is 6,509 square feet.

Whipper-Young's goal was to beat the current record holder in Italy, whose drawing is 6,000 square feet.

She spent five days making hers even bigger.

Now, she waits for official certification from Guinness.
