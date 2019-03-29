Man battling error that may send him back to prison 13 years later

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight for freedom is set to play out in a Philadelphia courtroom next week.Demetrius Anderson awoke to a federal agent banging at his door last week.Now, he could be headed back to jail, 13 years after what they call his mistaken release.Anderson was arrested back in 2003, convicted of identity theft in Connecticut, and on separate federal charges of passing counterfeit currency in Pennsylvania.He was sentenced to three years for the Connecticut crime and 16 months for the federal case, two sentences he says he was told he could serve concurrently, meaning at the same time, not one after the other.So he was released back in 2006, after three years in jail.But now the feds say that was a mistake, his sentences were not concurrent, and they just realized that he still has 16 months to serve."It's just so much stuff in my head. It's still the unthinkable. It's just like a bad nightmare that I can't wake up from," Anderson says.Anderson hasn't been in trouble with the law since his release 12 years ago.He says he's proven he is rehabilitated.None of that may matter though.A judge in Philadelphia will decide next Thursday if he's headed back to jail or can remain a free man.-----