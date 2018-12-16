U.S. & WORLD

Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree

EMBED </>More Videos

Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

A Florida college student is inspiring many people by getting up and walking to receive his college degree at graduation.

Aldo Amenta suffered a spinal injury in a diving accident in 2015.

He normally uses a wheelchair, but used an exoskeleton to retrieve his diploma from Florida International University.

Amenta said his brief walk took many hours of practice and some help, but all the hard work was worth it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgraduation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Psychologist says pushing your child to receive straight A's is a mistake
Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier
TSA decides to end 'quiet skies' domestic surveillance program
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Cancer survivor receives home from Habitat for Humanity in Pottstown
Jaws Youth Playbook hosts holiday bike drive for children in Camden
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
New information reveals radio problems hindered police response in Parkland school shooting
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Show More
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
More News