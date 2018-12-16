Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree

A Florida college student is inspiring many people by getting up and walking to receive his college degree at graduation.
Aldo Amenta suffered a spinal injury in a diving accident in 2015.
He normally uses a wheelchair, but used an exoskeleton to retrieve his diploma from Florida International University.
Amenta said his brief walk took many hours of practice and some help, but all the hard work was worth it.
societyu.s. & worldgraduation
