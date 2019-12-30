Society

Man transforms old Christmas trees into walking sticks for veterans

TEXAS (WPVI) -- A Texas man is putting tossed out Christmas trees to noble use.

Jamie Willis transforms the wood into walking sticks for veterans.

Canes for Veterans Central Texas put out the word that they needed more old Christmas trees.

The response was overwhelming.

Willis collected more than 1,000 Christmas trees from families across the state.

Trees, money and time have been donated.

A team of veterans even spent part of the weekend lending a hand to help their fellow veterans.

Willis says the project is as much for himself as it is for others.

He hopes to make this an annual event.
