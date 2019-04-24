Society

Manayunk restaurant accused of illegally dumping waste into sewage system

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Manayunk restaurant is being accused of illegally dumping waste into the public sewage system.

The owner of Hot Pot tells Action News the pipes in the restaurant were clogged and that employees were dumping only mop and dishwater into the sewer, but one Manayunk resident isn't sold.

John Teague snapped photos and video of the employees dumping a substance down the sewer on a couple of occasions since the restaurant opened less than two weeks ago.

"It appears to me that they don't have any way to dispose of their garbage, so what they do is pile it here in this alley, wash it down here, and they're dumping garbage here in this sewer," he said. "Regardless of what it is, you're not allowed to take your garbage from the restaurant and bring it out to the public sidewalk and pour it out on the curb."

The City of Philadelphia said it is investigating.

The Water Department took samples from the sewer to see what exactly is being dumped.

"You should not be putting anything into the sewer other rainfall," said spokesperson John DiGiulio. "Anything else is considered illegal dumping."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia newshealthdumping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News