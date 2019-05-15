Society

McDonald's Austria announces partnership with U.S. Embassy in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria (WPVI) -- If you lose your passport while traveling in Austria, or you're in need of any kind of help or assistance, just look for the golden arches!

McDonald's Austria and the U.S. Embassy in Vienna just announced a partnership Wednesday.

The fast-food chain has trained the staff to help travelers in need and connect U.S. citizens to the embassy.

Of course, you can always go to the actual embassy, but officials say this is an extra resource to get help in an emergency situation, and a familiar franchise for Americans.
